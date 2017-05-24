Topeka Police working standoff in east Topeka

(KSNT Photo/James Ryan)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department are on the scene in east Topeka attempting to make contact with a person of interest in an aggravated battery case.

The standoff began Tuesday afternoon in the 2900 block of SE Highland Court, west of the Topeka Correctional Facility.

Police tell KSNT News the person is being uncooperative at this time and they are in the process of trying to resolve the situation.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and will update as new information becomes available.

 

