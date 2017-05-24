Topeka pool makes safety changes ahead of summer opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Safety is a top concern in Shawnee County.

As families prepare to take their first dip of the summer, local pools are putting the finishing touches on off-season preparations.

Among them is Midwest Health Aquatics Center. Open just 22 days in 2016, the pool saw a number of safety complains regarding its water slide.

With thrill ride safety a growing concern for parents following the tragic death of a Kansas City boy last summer, KSNT News reached out to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation to find out what they’d done to rectify the complaints during winter months.

“We did add eight feet of length,” said parks and rec’s Mike Mclaughlin. Adding the length is will help smooth out the slides drop and shallow water will also cushion the landing.

In addition to the safety concerns, Mclaughlin said shade areas have been added to the aquatic park at the request of visitors.

Swimmers can also expect a fully operational concession stand during the 2017 season.

All Shawnee County pool facilities open on May 27.