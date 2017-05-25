Adopt-A-Pet: May 25, 2017

It’s that time of the week again, it’s time to meet your new furrr-ever friends. I want you all to ‘say hi’ to Gemini! She is a beautiful 7 year old pit bull and greyhound mix. Her age doesn’t slow her down though – she loves to give kisses. She also loves going for walks and just getting some time to play outside. Gemini does qualify as a senior dog – so the cost to adopt her is reduced to $75.

Michelle McCart, a local adoption counselor at the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society, says “I just wanted to highlight our senior pets. Unfortunately, they have a tendency to be overlooked because the puppies have a tendency to overshadow them. So, they need to find forever loving homes too because as you can tell they’re a little bit laid back.”

If you watched the video segment above, you probably noticed a dog sitting in one of the adoption counselors’ laps. That is another senior dog and her name is Hazel. She is a ten year old chihuahua who still has plenty of spunk. We were going to feature Hazel this week – but by the time I got into work, she was already in the adoption process. I’m so glad to know she’s heading to her forever home, though!

Probably the best-named animal over at ‘Helping Hands’ is this girl…Tornado! Tornado is a darling short-hair black/tan tiger kitty. She’s a little over a year old and just loves being pet and scratched. She was a little camera shy for us…but we were still able to catch a glimpse of her unique stubby tail. Like any cat – she can be fairly laid back – but once the toys come out – it’s all about play time!

Well – that’s a wrap on this week’s edition of Adopt-A-Pet. Remember, you can get the adoption process started with any of these amazing animals by heading over to the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. There are life-long friends just waiting to come into your life all over Northeast Kansas – so let’s do our part and clear the animal shelters! Until next time – give your pets some extra lovin’!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert