Ariana Grande’s manager: ‘Fear cannot rule the day’

Ariana Grande’s manager says he plans to honor those killed during the bombing of her concert with “love and joy and life.”

Scooter Braun writes on Twitter that “the wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy.” Braun says that can’t be allowed and “fear cannot rule the day.”

He says “extraordinary evil” must be fought with “extraordinary greatness.”

A suicide bomber killed 22 people during the attack outside the arena in Manchester, England, just after Grande’s show ended Monday. Grande tweeted that she was “broken” after the bombing.