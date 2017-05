NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities in Nemaha County are investigating after a body of a man was found Friday.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office said at 11:30 a.m. authorities located the body near State Highway 62, about half a mile south of 32nd Road.

The sheriff’s office said at this time the investigation is continuing. They are working to positively identify the deceased and notify family.

