Confederate flag stirs controversy at Washburn Rural High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Joseph Harvey, a student at Washburn Rural High School had a confederate flag hanging on the back of his truck on the school’s campus. When he got back to his truck at the end of the day, the flag was gone.

Harvey said school police removed the flag from his truck.

The principal at Washburn Rural tells KSNT News “We always try to mitigate acts that have the potential to disrupt the educational environment at Washburn Rural High School.”

The principal also said they are not trying to limit student expression or speech. But Harvey’s mother said the school is disrespecting their heritage.

“It’s hate. It’s not hate. It’s racism. It’s not racism. This is a heritage thing pure and simple,” said Loretta Anno.

Harvey did not attend class Friday. It was the last day of school for Washburn Rural High School.