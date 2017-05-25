Kansas distributor recalls precooked sausage due to metal

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas food distributor has recalled nearly 100,000 pounds (45,360 kilograms) of precooked sausage products that might contain metal.

The recall was announced Wednesday by Armour Eckrich Meats in Junction City.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says the recall includes more than 8,000 cases of 16.6-ounce (460-gram) packages of “Eckrich Smok-y Cheddar Breakfast sausage, Naturally Hardwood Smoked.” The labels have the case or UPC code and a “27815 17984” with a use-by date of Aug. 17. The products also have the number “EST. 3JC” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were distributed in Kansas, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

The fully-cooked pork, turkey and beef breakfast sausage were produced and packaged from April 26 to April 28.

No injuries from consuming the meat have been reported.