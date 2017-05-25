Kansas’ regents announce new University of Kansas chancellor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Board of Regents have announced the new University of Kansas chancellor.

On Thursday afternoon, the board announced that Dr. Doug Girod will be the university’s new chancellor replacing current Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little.

Girod is expected to begin July 1. He has served as the KU Medical Center’s executive vice chancellor.

As the medical center’s executive vice chancellor since February 2013, Girod oversaw educational, research, patient care and community engagement efforts of the university’s medicine, nursing and health professions schools. Those schools have more than 3,300 students, 2,100 faculty and 4,000 staffers.

Girod also served as the medical school’s interim executive dean until early 2014.

Gray-Little announced in September 2016 that she would step down this summer. She was the university’s first female and black chancellor. She has been chancellor since 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this story