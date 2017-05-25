TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you’re heading to the lake for Memorial Day weekend– be cautious! Many of the area lakes are above their normal water levels. Lake Perry or Milford Lake water levels are more than 5 feet above normal. Tuttle Creek Lake has water that’s almost 20 feet above normal. So what does this mean for you? Since they all run into the Kansas River, water levels are at a standstill since the river is running high too. Officials for multiple lakes in the area are reminding everyone this weekend to wear life jackets and slow down if you’re driving the boat.

“It’s just a courtesy to other users, Terry Bertels, Deputy Director for Shawnee County Parks and Rec said. “The lake is here for everyone to enjoy — not just for one person who is racing their boat back and forth. Courteousness is the key.”

If you’d like to check out any of the lake levels in Kansas click here.