Manhattan murder suspect arrested at Wichita motel

KAKE Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Wichita police confirm they have arrested a Manhattan murder suspect at a motel Thursday night, and are holding a possible female accomplice.

Authorities say Steven Harris was arrested at the Motel 6 on East Kellogg Drive. They also took Cora Brown into custody. Brown has been described as possibly being in danger, after disappearing earlier in the week.

Officers say news coverage of the manhunt helped lead to the arrest:

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s