Manhattan murder suspect arrested at Wichita motel

Wichita police confirm they have arrested a Manhattan murder suspect at a motel Thursday night, and are holding a possible female accomplice.

Authorities say Steven Harris was arrested at the Motel 6 on East Kellogg Drive. They also took Cora Brown into custody. Brown has been described as possibly being in danger, after disappearing earlier in the week.

Officers say news coverage of the manhunt helped lead to the arrest:

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more information.