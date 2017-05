Related Coverage Police looking for suspect after Lawrence fast food robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A suspect believed to have been involved in a fast food robbery in Lawrence on May 15 is now in custody.

The Lawrence Police Department identified the suspect as Marcus X. Young, 25, as the suspect in the robbery at the Long John Silver’s and A&W located at 1501 W. 23rd Street.

Young is currently in custody in Kansas City on a warrant issued for his arrest related to the robbery. LPD said Young will be brought to Douglas County to face a charge of aggravated robbery.