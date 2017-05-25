Services to be held Friday for Centralia man killed in motorcycle accident

Related Coverage Man dies after motorcycle accident

SENECA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services are scheduled Friday morning for a 42-year-old Centralia man who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Funeral services for Justin Arthur Smith will take at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Community East Church in Centralia, according to Lauer Funeral Home.

Justin will lie in state at Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. where family will receive friends.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said on Sunday, May 21, Justin was driving north on Carnahan Road on a motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and went off the road where he hit a ditch and was thrown from his motorcycle. KHP said he was wearing a helmet.

According to his obituary, Justin was born in Onaga, Kansas and graduated in 1992 from Centralia High School. He completed the Diesel Technology program from the ICS Learning Systems, the Farrier Science program at Pikes Peak Community College, as well as several mechanical programs through the Army. He joined the U.S. Army in April of 1993, and was honorably discharged in 2000.

