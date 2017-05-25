Sirens accidentally sound in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A mistake in Osage County early Thursday morning caused the outdoor warning sirens to be activated.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said a dispatcher was paging out a medical call and accidentally activated the sirens.

The sheriff’s office said as soon as the mistake was discovered, the sirens were shut back off.

“We apologize for inconveniences this caused. We will be making changes to the radio console to make it more difficult for this mistake to happen in the future.”

The sheriff’s office said that when sirens sound do not call 911. They received multiple 911 calls Thursday morning regarding the sirens while dispatchers were handling true emergency calls.