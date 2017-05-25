Sirens accidentally sound in Osage County

By Published: Updated:

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A mistake in Osage County early Thursday morning caused the outdoor warning sirens to be activated.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said a dispatcher was paging out a medical call and accidentally activated the sirens.

The sheriff’s office said as soon as the mistake was discovered, the sirens were shut back off.

“We apologize for inconveniences this caused. We will be making changes to the radio console to make it more difficult for this mistake to happen in the future.”

The sheriff’s office said that when sirens sound do not call 911. They received multiple 911 calls Thursday morning regarding the sirens while dispatchers were handling true emergency calls.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s