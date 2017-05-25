State baseball, softball tournaments begin in Kansas

By Published: Updated:

Class 6A Baseball:

Manhattan 3
Hutchinson 1

Olathe East 2
Blue Valley NW 4

Derby 1
Blue Valley 3

Olathe NW
Wichita West

Class 6A Softball:

Olathe NW 6
Haysville 6

Blue Valley 0
Garden City 10

Olathe East 12
Olathe North 2

Olathe South
Derby

Class 5A Baseball:

Bishop Carroll 5
Blue Valley SW 4

Seaman
St. Thomas Aquinas

Wichita Heights 2
Salina South 8

Maize 3
Shawnee Heights 1

Class 5A Softball:

Shawnee Heights 12
Salina South 0

Valley Center
Seaman

Bishop Carroll 7
Mill Valley 9

Maize
Blue Valley SW

Class 4A DI Baseball:

Maize South 7
Hays 2

Hayden 3
Independence 5

Augusta 6
Basehor-Linwood 2

Ottawa
Bishop Miege

Class 4A DI Softball:

Independence 3
Wamego 2

Spring Hill
Garden Plain

Paola 4
Winfield 1

KC Piper
Andover Central

Class 4A DII Baseball:

Rock Creek 5
Clearwater 4

Concordia 1
Baxter Springs 3

Holcomb
Holton

Nickerson
Iola

Class 4A DII Softball:

Pratt
Hayden

Clay Center Community
Girard

Haven
Goodland

Burlington
Prairie View

Class 3A Baseball:

Wichita Independent 2
Galena 1

Silver Lake
Oskaloosa

Lost Springs 2
Thomas More Prep 1

Mission Valley 0
Cherokee SE 8

Class 3A Softball:

Riverton 10
Central Heights 0

SE of Saline
Perry-Lecompton

Rossville 12
Thomas More Prep 0

Cheney
Marysville

Class 2-1A Baseball:

Ellis
Wabaunsee

Chase County
Moscow

Troy 14
St. Mary’s Colgan 11

Oxford 1
Leon-Bluestem 8

Class 2-1A Softball:

Sedan
St. Mary’s Colgan

Ellinwood
Moundridge

Chase County 6
Sacred Heart 0

Leon-Bluestem
Wabaunsee

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s