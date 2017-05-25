Warmer weather, holiday weekend storms

We’re tracking much warmer weather across Northeast Kansas today. Once again, highs were trapped in the 60s yesterday, despite ‘mostly sunny’ skies during the afternoon. A big reason why we have been so cool this week has been the north wind. Well, no need to worry about north breezes today, because the winds have veered overnight and we’re looking at a much warmer south wind today! Expect wall-to-wall sunshine across the area today. Combine that late May sunshine with a much warmer wind direction and we’ll watch highs soar close to 80° this afternoon. For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 78°. Most spots will be at or slightly above that seasonal standard later today.

The warmest day on the extended forecast should be tomorrow. Believe it or not, temps will boost into the lower/middle 80s for Friday afternoon but they come with a price…storm chances. Recent computer models show scattered showers returning as early as tonight, but there looks to be far better chances for rain later on Friday and throughout the day on Saturday. This is classic late May weather – lots of rain-free time, but some brief soakers are to be expected too. We’ll be taking your Memorial Day Weekend forecast on a day-by-day basis so you know exactly when to expect the raindrops. Right now, it’s still a bit too early to pinpoint the location and intensity of the storms on Saturday. If you have any outdoor plans on Saturday, just know you might be dealing with a couple passing storms. Again, there will be tons of rain-free time this weekend – it will, by no means, be a wash-out.

We’re keeping a meager chance (20%) for rain in the forecast on Sunday. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds with daytime temps in the 70s. The best day over Memorial Day Weekend? Well, Memorial Day itself. The way things shake out right now, expect bountiful blue skies and highs in the upper 70s on Memorial Monday. In other words, the weather will be perfect for any and all outdoor activities – including BBQ’s, services, parades, etc. We’ll keep the sunshine streak rolling next week – longer range computer models don’t bring back meaningful rain chances until next Wednesday. We’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast in the coming days – nailing down the holiday weekend rain chances too. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as scattered showers/storms rumble in by the holiday weekend. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert