Kansas Expocentre to host Freedom Celeb Shootout

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Kansas Expocentre is hosting the Freedom Celebrity Shootout fundraiser in efforts to support the Active Military members stationed in the area.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to Fort Riley to help support their MWR programs for soldiers and their families.

The event includes a double-header basketball game with entertainment, giveaways and activities for the whole family. From now through June 1st you can go register at Furniture Mall of Kansas or Flint Hills Auto in Manhattan for a chance to win 4 court-side seats and an opportunity to take a progressive Half-Court Shot to win a F-150 truck.

The first basketball game pits the Salina Saints ABA team vs. an Active Duty Military team. The second game will see the celebrity team, Salute, led by KU legendary basketball coach Ted Owens play an Active Duty Military team.

Following the game, there will be a block-party concert in Junction City featuring national country singer Sam Riddle, who will also be playing on the celebrity team vs. the military.

General admission tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for kids.