Larned Correctional to become medium-security prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The state plans to convert the Larned State Hospital into a medium security prison for 18-to-25-year-old inmates.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said this week the inmates housed at Larned would have less than three years left to serve.

The Hutchinson News reports 150 mental health inmates now at Larned would be moved to the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Corrections spokesman Todd Fertig says the changes would occur gradually, beginning by midsummer.

Larned Mayor William Nusser says city officials are concerned about the loss of higher-paying jobs when the change is made.

And an organization representing correction officers is questioning if officers and inmates would be safe at El Dorado, which the group says is understaffed.