New Kansas House member chosen for Derby/Mulvane area

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A lawyer who worked for Secretary of State Kris Kobach will replace his father-in-law in the Kansas House.

Republican leaders from the Derby and Mulvane area on Thursday selected Jesse Burris to replace Pete DeGraaf in the Kansas Legislature. Burris, a lawyer who worked for Kobach until this week, was the only nominee for the 82nd House District seat.

DeGraaf is leaving the Legislature after nine years because of health issues caused by Parkinson’s disease.

The Wichita Eagle reports Burris, an Air Force veteran, is a staunch conservative, who opposes all tax increases, abortion and same-sex marriage. He says he supports school choice and gun rights.

Burris resigned his job with the secretary of state’s office Wednesday in anticipation of his appointment.