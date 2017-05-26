Phone scam circulating Brown County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is warning another familiar scam is circulating around the county.

Sheriff John D. Merchant says residents have contacted him starting they are receiving calls informing them that they have a tax warrant issued against them and are subject to arrest unless they immediately pay the warrant amount.

Most of these calls have been automated messages and several have been conveyed by a live person. The message also includes a number for residents to call back.

Several times a warrant for their arrest is mentioned if they do not return the call.

One resident reported that they were informed that the Sheriff would be at their home to arrest them if the warrant was not paid immediately.

Sheriff Merchant says this is definitely a scam and you should not return the call or give out any personal information.