Sobriety checkpoints scheduled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’re out celebrating an early start to the Memorial Day weekend, police may have their eyes on you.

Topeka police say they will conduct a sobriety check lane at one or more of six locations from 10-30pm Friday to 2:30am Saturday. The locations will be staffed if weather allows and manpower is available. The locations are all across the Topeka area.

Here’s the list:

*1500 SW Gage

100 SW Topeka Boulevard

3100 Block SW Topeka Boulevard

2200 Block of SW Fairlawn

5500 Block of SW 29th

1100 Block of SE 29th

Have a safe weekend!