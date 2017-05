TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A Topeka bank is once again the title sponsor for this year’s Fourth of July celebration in Shawnee County.

Capital Federal donated $25,000 for the 2017 Spirit of Kansas Festival at Lake Shawnee.

A check was presented at the Shawnee County Commission meeting yesterday.

This is the 16th year the bank has been the main sponsor for the event.

The Spirit of Kansas is an annual fireworks display that celebrates the holiday.

It will be held on July 4th this year at Lake Shawnee.