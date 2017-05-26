St. Marys man sentenced for tax evasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A St. Marys man was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for tax evasion, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said. He was ordered to pay more than $8.4 million in restitution.

David G. Pflum, 71, owner of Coil Springs Specialties, was found guilty in a jury trial in January on one count of tax evasion and one count of obstructing the Internal Revenue Service. During trial, the prosecutor presented evidence that Pflum submitted false documents claiming he had less than $475 in assets and his income was $470 a month.

However, he owned more than $2 million worth of real estate and his income was more than $16,000 a month. He urged renters, buyers and other people indebted to him to ignore collection efforts by the IRS.