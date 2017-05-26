Two in custody after early morning car chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a possible stolen car that involved a chase this morning.

The chase started at 22nd and Wanamaker at around 5am and ended at 17th and Belle in southwest Topeka. When the silver Honda finally came to a stop, the driver left the car and ran on foot until officers were able to catch the suspect.

The passenger of the vehicle stayed in the car. Both are now in custody.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

