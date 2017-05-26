Warmer weather, more storm chances ahead

We’re tracking the warmest day of the week and the warmest we’ve been since May 16th. Expect highs in the lower/middle 80s this afternoon, under wall-to-wall sunshine! Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming (seemingly by the day) and it’s now up to 79°. We’ll keep temps around that seasonal standard each and every day of the next week. That includes the first couple days in June (next week).

We’re still monitoring Saturday’s forecast very closely, as severe weather still looks likely. Most of Northeast Kansas is under a ‘SLIGHT RISK’ for severe weather on Saturday. These threats include locally heavy rain (minor flooding), large hail, high winds and even an isolated tornado. The FAR BETTER chance for nasty weather looks to be to our east, in Central Missouri. If you’re heading to the ‘Show Me’ State over the holiday weekend, pay very close attention to the weather forecast. Large hail looks VERY likely around places like Lake of the Ozarks. Tornado chances are much higher in places south/east of us too. It’s worth mentioning that Saturday represents the only chance for rain we’ll have this holiday weekend. We’ve went ahead and stripped Sunday of it’s meager 20% chance for rain. Recent computer models have sped-up Saturday’s system and we’ll not only be dry on Sunday, but we’ll have lots of sunshine in the forecast too.

Plan on bountiful blue skies on Sunday and Memorial Monday. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s both days. In other words, the forecast looks GREAT for any and all plans you might have this weekend. You can probably make some outdoor plans on Saturday work too – just be flexible when the heavy rain moves through. We’ll keep the late-weekend sunshine streak alive next week. Expect more sun-filled days to close out the month of May. Can you believe next Thursday is already June 1st? Speaking of, after Saturday, our next BEST chance for rain will be next Thursday – longer range computer models try to spit a shower as early as next Wednesday though. It’s obviously far too early to pinpoint the rain chances for the first few days in June, but we’ll continue fine-tuning and tweaking the extended forecast in the coming days. Stay tuned. Have a safe, fun and reflective Memorial Day Weekend!

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as tomorrow's storms slide in.

Have a great day and an even better holiday weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert