Drivers to be vigilant of bikers for Cottonwood 200 Bicycle Ride this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office wants Topeka commuters be aware of bikers this Memorial Day weekend.

The Cottonwood 200 Bicycle Ride begins today and ends on Monday. The three day ride starts in Topeka where bikers travel to Cottonwood Falls and later returns to Washburn University.

The Topeka Police Department will escort riders to 41st & Burlingame Road, where the riders will be allowed to continue on their own pace. Officers are asking citizens traveling in the southwest part of Shawnee County to be vigilant of the riders.

The route will go south on Burlingame Road to SW 61st, west to Valencia, north to 57th Street and then continue into Wabaunsee County.

On May 29th the riders will return at various times and utilize K-4 Highway, Hodges and SW 29th Street. They will then travel through the Lake Sherwood area and continue east until they reach Burlingame Road, where they will travel north between city limits. The riders will eventually make a complete stop at Washburn University.

Arrival times will vary but will generally be between 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Again, officers ask drivers to be aware of riders returning to Shawnee County.