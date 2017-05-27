Evel Knievel museum opens in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A new museum is now open in the Capital City, honoring one of the most well-known daredevils.

This museum pays tribute to Evel Knievel and opened yesterday on the 42nd anniversary of the jump that almost left him unable to perform ever again.

City leaders, including Governor Sam Brownback, joined in on the festivities as well.

Organizers say it has already sparked interest across the country. Knievel’s daughter was at the ceremony as well and said she is impressed with the museum’s exhibits.

I’m seeing new things that I’ve never seen before, which I kind of can’t believe,” Alicia Knievel Vincent, Evel Knievel’s daughter, said. “It’s really neat that there’s so much here, that even someone like me gets to experience. “

You can check out the museum at the official grand opening on June 30th.

It is located on Southwest Topeka Boulevard near the Harley Davidson Store.

