Former police officer charged with child sex crime

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Prosecutors say a former Valley Center police sergeant has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child, attempted sexual battery, official misconduct and harassment.

Forty-nine-year-old Thomas Delgado made his first court appearance Friday in Sedgwick County District Court on seven counts.  The charge related to the sexual exploitation is a felony, and the others are misdemeanors.

His defense attorney did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said in an email that Delgado is free on a $75,000 bond on condition he not contact witnesses. His preliminary hearing is set for June 7.

The Wichita Eagle reported that Delgado had been a Sedgwick County sheriff’s patrol deputy before he became a Valley Center police sergeant. He resigned after his arrest in December.

