Hoverboard causes house fire

Corporal Beightel with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department tells KSNT News the fire started with a hoverboard that was charging in the garage of the house.

The fire started around 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Soldier Township Fire Department responded to the fire at 6215 NW Kelshar Drive.

The Silver Lake Fire Department and the Hoyt Fire Department responded to the fire as well.

No one was injured in the fire. All pets got out safely.

Jordan Donaldson, 13, of Topeka told KSNT News, “It was a split second. It sparked once and then right when one spark hit the ground, it went up in flames.”

Donaldson also said the family is new to the neighborhood and just moved into the house this week.

Soldier Township Fire Chief Karl McNorton said he has heard about the concern nationally with hoverboards catching fire, but none here in Topeka.

“It’s a little bit of an unusual event for us and for the state,” said McNorton.

He said because of that, they called in the Kansas Fire Marshal’s office to investigate.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated on air and online at ksnt.com.