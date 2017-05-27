Strong to severe storms likely for Saturday

We are monitoring Saturday’s forecast very closely here in the KSNT Storm Track weather center as severe weather still looks very likely. All of Northeast Kansas is under a risk for severe weather on Saturday. Our northwestern counties could see a few showers and storms this morning, but it should be out of the area by late morning. Most of the morning is looking to be cloudy with some sunshine mixed in. It’s also going to be a warm one for us as temperatures are going up to the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon with east winds at about 5-10 mph. Dew points and humidity will be high which will make it feel very muggy and moist out there. If we get enough sunshine and daytime heating…these ingredients will trigger those thunderstorms to pop up and develop by middle to late afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.

The main threats for this severe weather event include locally heavy rain (minor flooding), large hail, high winds and the possibility for an isolated tornado. The better chance for nasty weather looks to be to our east and south, in Southeast Kansas into Central/Southern Missouri. If you’re heading towards that direction, pay very close attention to the weather forecast as you may want to hold off on those travels plans for today. Large hail and tornado chances are much higher in places south and east of us too.

All the activity should be out of our area by tonight making way for partly cloudy skies with light northwest winds. We’ll not only be dry on Sunday, but we’ll have lots of sunshine in the forecast too. Plan on bountiful blue skies on Sunday and Memorial Monday. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s both days. In other words, the forecast still looks great for any and all plans you might have this weekend. You can probably make some outdoor plans on Saturday work too – just be flexible when the heavy rain moves through. We’ll keep the late-weekend sunshine streak alive next week. Expect more sun-filled days to close out the month of May. Can you believe next Thursday is already June 1st? Speaking of, after Saturday, our next BEST chance for rain will be next Thursday – longer range computer models try to spit a shower as early as next Wednesday though. It’s obviously far too early to pinpoint the rain chances for the first few days in June, but we’ll continue fine-tuning and tweaking the extended forecast in the coming days. Have a safe, fun and reflective Memorial Day Weekend!

Stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso