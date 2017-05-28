TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka Police are searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery on Shunga Trail.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the trail where they found five juveniles.

The victims said they were walking on the trail near McDonald Field when two males on bicycles pulled up behind them and stole two cell phones from the victims at gunpoint.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, standing at approximately 5’07.” He was wearing a maroon or purple t-shirt with a flat billed hat. He had something covering his face and was armed with two handguns.

The second suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40-years-old with missing teeth. He was wearing a green shirt and saggy pants.

Both suspects were riding on BMX style bicycles

Police searched the area and were unable to find the two men.