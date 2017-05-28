Great weather heading into Memorial Day

Plan on lots of sunshine for Sunday with some high thin cirrus clouds. The best news is that the sunny skies will continue heading into the all important Memorial Day holiday on Monday. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s both days. The good news is that it won’t be muggy or humid outside as the storm system that gave us yesterday’s storms has brought in light northwesterly winds and cooler, more stable air into Northeast Kansas. In other words, the forecast still looks great for any and all plans you might have for the rest of this holiday weekend.

Our average high for this time of year is about 79 degrees and we’ll be staying around that for high temperatures heading into a short workweek after the long holiday weekend. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Tuesday, but we’ll still keep the sunshine streak alive through most of early next week as we end May and start the month of June. Our next best chance for rain and some thunderstorms will be late Wednesday night into Thursday and lasting into Friday. It’s right now not looking to be significant for anything strong to severe to develop, but we’ll continue watching and tracking the extended forecast in the coming days. Enjoy the rest of your Memorial Day weekend!

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso