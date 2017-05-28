Searchers find 82-year-old man’s body in Kansas river

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT)- Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said the body of a Butler County man has been found in the Walnut River.

Ramon Criss, 82, of El Dorado was found about a half mile downstream from where his tractor was found in the water Friday afternoon.

An autopsy is pending.

Herzet said the search for Criss changed from a rescue to a recovery operation Friday night.

Herzet said 911 dispatchers received a call Friday afternoon from someone who was farming in the area. The caller said they saw a man on a tractor headed for the low water bridge.

Several agencies, including the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and both the Butler County and Augusta Rescue Teams came to search for the man.

Herzet said through their search efforts they had initially recovered the tractor and some articles of clothing, but not the driver.