Service dog stolen from Army veterans

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Two Army veterans are devastated after their service dog was stolen out of a yard in Oakland. Marc Schrader and Rhonda Ray moved to Topeka less than two months ago and their service dog Sammy was staying with their son while they were being housed at a VA shelter.

“We went to pick him up and when we got there the gate was open and he was gone,” said Ray.

But Sammy is not your average dog. He is also a service dog. Ray said they paid $15,000 to have Sammy trained to help Marc, who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“He’ll lick your face. He’ll paw at you. He’ll lick your eyeballs. I don’t know what it is about… but for some reason you come back home,” said Schrader.

They said Sammy is micro-chipped and was last seen wearing a blue harness. If you know anything about his whereabouts they ask that you call them at (913) 603-2088 or (915) 356-6935.

“He’s more than just a best friend. Anybody who’s been out there… who served… they understand the meaning that he’s my battle buddy,” Schrader.