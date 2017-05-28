Teen’s drowning in Kansas lake ruled accidental

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A coroner says the February drowning of a teenager at Douglas State Fishing Lake was accidental.

Dr. Altaf Hossain’s recently released report found that 18-year-old Cameron Kirchner was not intoxicated with drugs or alcohol at the time of this death February 18th.

Authorities have said that Kirchner and a 17-year-old boy spilled into the lake the evening of February 18 when the boat they were rowing overturned. The younger teenager resurfaced and survived.

Kirchner’s body was found four days later.

