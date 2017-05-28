Topeka Fire Department investigating early morning apartment fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire they say was intentionally set.

It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning at the Polk Plaza apartments located in central Topeka.

Upon arrival the Topeka Fire Department found smoke on several floors of the high rise. The fire was located in a vacated apartment on the fifth floor. It was extinguished and the building was then ventilated. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Investigation Unit says the fire started in the kitchen of the apartment and estimated loss is around $10,000.