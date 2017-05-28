Topeka Fire Department investigating early morning apartment fire

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire they say was intentionally set.

It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning at the Polk Plaza apartments located in central Topeka.

Upon arrival the Topeka Fire Department found smoke on several floors of the high rise. The fire was located in a vacated apartment on the fifth floor. It was extinguished and the building was then ventilated. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Investigation Unit says the fire started in the kitchen of the apartment and estimated loss is around $10,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s