What you should know before grave decorating

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – When it comes to Memorial Day, we all want to honor our loved ones in our own unique way.

But what are some things you should be aware of before you head out to a local cemetery to honor them with decorations

At Penwell-Gable Cemetery, flowers and flags can be placed on any grave one week before a holiday. The same rule applies at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Various decorations are welcome during holidays outlined by both cemeteries. Holiday’s include; Memorial Day, Easter, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Valentines Day, Mother’s/Father’s day and New Year’s Day.

All decorations placed outside of a grave markers permanent vase will be removed one week after the holiday.

Numerous local cemeteries engage in routine clean-up days that help haul old, faded decorations away.

The historic Topeka Cemetery hosts an annual clean-up day as part of Keep Kansas Beautiful. The cemetery said local boy scouts often stop by to groom the grounds, throughout the year.

When it comes to decorating mausoleum’s, Mount Hope Cemetery welcomes silk flowers and flags. Other decorations are welcome to be placed on memorial benches during the duration of the holiday.

You are discouraged from placing valuables on any grave at either cemetery.