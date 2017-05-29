Great weather for the Memorial Day holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Happy Memorial Day Northeast Kansas! Another nice and sunny day is on tap for us as we end the holiday weekend.

We are waking up this morning to a few passing clouds with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. Plan on mostly sunny skies with some high thin cirrus clouds. There is a very little chance of a few stray sprinkles early, but other than that, it will be mostly dry, High temperatures will still remain near normal in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It will be a bit humid but still not muggy as we’ll still have those light northwesterly winds so get out and enjoy all plans you have for this holiday.

We’ll still remain around our average high of 80 degrees as we head back to work for a short workweek with temperatures around the lower 80s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for late Tuesday, but we’ll still keep the sunshine through most of the first half of the week as we end May and start the month of June on Thursday. Our next best chance for rain and some thunderstorms will be early Thursday with better chances Friday into Saturday. It’s still right now not looking to be significant for anything strong to severe but we’ll continue watching and tracking the extended forecast in the coming days.

Have a safe and great Memorial Day! Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso