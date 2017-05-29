Man on the loose following car chase crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is searching for a man after he fled the scene of a crash following a car chase Monday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., a person in the area of 17th and Belle called in a black Chrysler 300 driving with a flat front passenger side tire that had failed to stop for two red lights. The vehicle involved is an unreported stolen vehicle.

An officer located the vehicle at 17th and SW Gage Blvd. and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver initiated a pursuit. Given the information that the driver had already been a danger to the public by not stopping at red lights, the officer pursued.

The pursuit continued south on SW Gage Blvd.. According to police, it ended near 33rd and Gage where the driver fled on foot into an apartment complex. The driver was a black male wearing khaki pants, and a blue and white tank top. A K-9 track was attempted but the driver remains on the loose.