Memorial Day ceremonies in Northeast Kansas

By Published:
A heart-shaped wreath covered with positive messages hangs on a traffic light pole at a memorial for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday, while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, on a light-trail train in Portland, Ore, Saturday, May 27, 2017. A memorial grew all day Saturday outside the transit center in Portland, as people stopped with flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks. Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the attack. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Many cities are honoring Memorial Day in Kansas. The list is below:

In Atchison, there’s a Plaque Dedication Ceremony at Memorial Hall at 11am.

Clay Center has the 330th Brigade Signal Company is emceeing at their Memorial Day ceremony at 10am at Greenwood Cemetery.

Hiawatha has their Memorial Day ceremony at the Brown County Historical Society Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium at 10am.

The Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Fort Riley will have a ceremony at 11am.

At 11:40am, in Fort Riley, they’ll have a Memorial Day ceremony at Post Cemetery.

Marysville, they have a ceremony placing a flag and flowers on the grave of the Unknown Soldier at 11am at Marysville Cemetery.

In Topeka, Penwell-Gabel cemetery has a ceremony at 10am.

Mount Hope Cemetery has a ceremony at 11am.

Great Overland Station has a Veteran’s Tribute with lunch starting at 12:30pm and a Massing of the Colors ceremony at 2pm.

Wamego will also have their ceremony at the Wamego cemetery at 10am.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s