Memorial Day ceremonies in Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Many cities are honoring Memorial Day in Kansas. The list is below:

In Atchison, there’s a Plaque Dedication Ceremony at Memorial Hall at 11am.

Clay Center has the 330th Brigade Signal Company is emceeing at their Memorial Day ceremony at 10am at Greenwood Cemetery.

Hiawatha has their Memorial Day ceremony at the Brown County Historical Society Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium at 10am.

The Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Fort Riley will have a ceremony at 11am.

At 11:40am, in Fort Riley, they’ll have a Memorial Day ceremony at Post Cemetery.

Marysville, they have a ceremony placing a flag and flowers on the grave of the Unknown Soldier at 11am at Marysville Cemetery.

In Topeka, Penwell-Gabel cemetery has a ceremony at 10am.

Mount Hope Cemetery has a ceremony at 11am.

Great Overland Station has a Veteran’s Tribute with lunch starting at 12:30pm and a Massing of the Colors ceremony at 2pm.

Wamego will also have their ceremony at the Wamego cemetery at 10am.