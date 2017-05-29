Memorial Day tributes held across the state

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tributes to those who have lost their lives in war are what Memorial Day is all about. Events are being held across the country and right here in Northeast Kansas.

At Fort Riley, 1st infantry acting senior commander Brigadier General Patrick Frank addressed soldiers and family members. At Penwell-Gabel Cemetery at 6th and Gage in Topeka, bagpipers were on hand. Flags lined the sidewalk leading to the memorial. An officer with the Kansas Army National Guard, Lt. Col. Molly Gillick, spoke at the ceremony. A wreath was laid at a monument and is dedicated to those who gave their all. A “Wall of Tribute” was also on display to honor those who served our country.

Another ceremony was held in the afternoon at the Great Overland Station.