Another small earthquake recorded in Kansas

Published:
(AP Graphic)

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says another earthquake was recorded in Kansas during the Memorial Day weekend.

The agency says an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 was recorded Sunday. It was centered 8 miles west of Belle Plaine in Sumner County.

The Hays Post reports this is the eighth quake in Kansas in May.

Another earthquake, with 2.6 magnitude, was reported Thursday 10 miles west of Belle Plaine.

Other earthquakes have been reported in Jewell and Harper counties in May.

