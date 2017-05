TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Beginning Monday, June 5th expect delays in south Topeka.

With weather permitting, a street repair project will begin to remove existing asphalt and replace it with new concrete on South Topeka Blvd between SW 57th Street and a point north of SW Airport Drive.

Work is expected to take between seven and ten days to complete. Traffic will be carried through construction but reduced to single lanes in construction areas.

No detours will be posted for this work.