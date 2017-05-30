Financial advisors educate people about saving for college

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Saving up for college can be a stressful process. But during ‘Save for Education Day’ at the Topeka Zoo, financial advisors from Edward Jones were there to help.

Employees from the investment company were on hand to answer any college-savings questions during the event held on Memorial Day at the zoo.

Representatives from colleges and universities from across Kansas were also present.

The zoo offered a discount for families of four, which was $5.29. This was in recognition of the 529 plan.

This plan is an option for saving for college expenses.

Nate Hill from Edward Jones says 7 out of 10 Americans have no idea what a 529 plan is and the Edward Jones company want to change that.

“A big misconception is that 529 college savings plan will affect student aid eligibility. And that just isn’t the case,” Hill said. “There’s a lot of flexibility with the plan and there are some potential tax savings as well.

