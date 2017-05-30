Hundreds gather for Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Riley cemetery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- In honor of Memorial Day, hundreds gathered at the Fort Riley Cemetery. It was a somber reminder of the men and women who fought and died for our freedom.

There was a 21 gun salute and taps was played.

General Patrick Frank, the guest speaker, said, “This was a generation that understood the impact of combat on military families. Ultimately they began the tradition of Memorial Day.”

Also in attendance was Greg Wells, who served for over four years in the United States Navy.

When asked about the people he served with, he said they were some of the best people in the world; his brothers, he called them.

His father, also a vet, is among the many tombstones at Fort Riley Cemetery.

With tears in his eyes, he pointed nearby to the grave of his father that lies beside his mother.

Wells said his dad was stationed at Fort Riley from 1925 to 1947. He served in WWII and was combat wounded.

“It’s my pop,” Wells said. “It’s the day for the ones that aren’t here. This day is for the ones that didn’t make it home. That’s what I’m here for.”