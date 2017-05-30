Kansas law requires schools give free tuition to foster kids

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas law waives tuition at state universities and colleges for foster kids, but requires the schools to cover the entire cost without state aid.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Foster Child Education Assistance Act enacted in 2006 waives tuition and fees at state universities, tech schools, community colleges and Washburn University for students who were in foster care.

But the state requires schools to pay for those students without providing any money for that purpose. Wichita Area Technical College President Sheree Utash says the law is a big liability because the school pays for the students’ tuition and fees with scholarship money. It’s waived $138,000 since 2010.

College admissions mentor Jennifer Fry says the law levels the playing field for foster kids.