Kansas Senate approves plan to hike income taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Senate has approved a bill that would increase income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools.

The vote Tuesday night was 26-14 on a measure that would raise $1.2 billion over two years. It would increase income tax rates and end an exemption for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners.

The Senate’s action sends the measure to the House. Approval there would send the measure to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The revenue-raising plan would roll back most of the income tax cuts enacted in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging. He vetoed a smaller income tax increase in February.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019, and the Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

