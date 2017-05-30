New law triples seatbelt fines for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A new law will soon go into effect on July 1, 2017 making people who don’t wear their seat belt pay an extra 20 dollars.

The original seatbelt fine in Kansas was $10. Now, if drivers are caught and receive a fine — it’ll be $30. The increase in the fine will go towards funding high school programs like S.A.F.E. (Seatbelts Are For Everyone) which teaches younger drivers the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

Since the end of 2016, the S.A.F.E program was operating in about 40% of high schools. However, because of a lack of funding, the $20 increase is expected to help the other 60% of Kansas high schools to be a part of the program.