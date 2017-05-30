One person dead after car accident in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT )- One person has died after an injury accident over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Kasold Drive and Clinton Parkway Court involving an accident between a SUV and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 49-year-old Eugene Lester, died Sunday as a result of his injuries.

The investigation into the accident revealed that the SUV, driven by a 24-year-old South Dakota resident, was heading southbound on Kasold Drive. The SUV attempted to turn left onto Clinton Parkway Court in front of the motorcycle that was heading the opposite direction. The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the SUV.

Lester was transported from the scene via helicopter to a regional trauma center. He later died from his injuries.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

This is an ongoing accident. No further details are available at this time.