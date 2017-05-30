Police ID victim of suspected road-rage shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified a man shot and killed during a suspected road-rage confrontation last week.

Police say 19-year-old Christopher Hutson of Lee’s Summit died after the shooting about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, when a female occupant in Hutson’s vehicle was grazed by a bullet.

Police say a man in another vehicle began yelling at the victims through their car window, insisting they were driving too slow.

Authorities say that when the man pulled up to pass them, the victim sped up and pulled up next to the suspect and started arguing. That’s when Hutson was fatally shot in the head, and a woman in the car was grazed by a bullet.

The suspect then fled the scene, and he remained at large Tuesday.