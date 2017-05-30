Police investigating drive-by shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)- Lawrence police are investigating a reported drive-up shooting that injured one person.

On Sunday, May 28th around 2 p.m., Lawrence police were called to the 2400 block of Ousdahl Road where they found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his back. He was outside at the time of the shooting.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County.